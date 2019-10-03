|
74 of Casselberry, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born April 28, 1945 in Charles City, Iowa. He graduated from Charles City High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968. He married Rose Putney on October 11, 1969. They made their home in Marshalltown, Iowa until moving to Casselberry, Florida in August 1986. He is survived by his wife, Rose; children, Steven and Jennifer; two brothers, Donald (Park Rapids, Minnesota) and Darwin (Moline, Illinois) and several nieces and nephews. He was employed by the Orange County Water Department until his retirement in 2012. The family will receive friends Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, East Altamonte with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11AM. A reception will follow at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the . . Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, East Altamonte Chapel 994 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701. Please view and sign the guestbook at www.baldwinfairchildeastaltamonte.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019