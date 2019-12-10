|
Dwight Garrison Blair, age 88, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 at home with his family around him. He was born July 8, 1931 in Waynesburg, PA to John L. & Marie A. Blair. He was a 1950 graduate of Waynesburg High School. He married the love of his life, Josephine Higgins Blair, in 1953. He started out as a farmer and then moved his wife and 5 children to Orlando, Florida in 1962. He went to school for A/C & heating and worked for Martin Marietta, TWA and Boeing. After 25 years he retired from EG&G at the Kennedy Space Center. In 1964, he started Blair A/C & Heating that is still family owned and operated today. He is survived by his wife Josephine, 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. We will celebrate his life on December 23, 2019 at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to Kindred Hospice of Orlando and/or Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019