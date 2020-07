Or Copy this URL to Share

E. Quinn Scholes, 99, passed away on June 13, 2020. Longtime resident of Winter Park. Predeceased by son, Jon Holzapfel & sisters, Lois Searl & Elizabeth Schmink. Mourned by daughter, Elisabeth Epel & family. Computer Scientist. American Red Cross, Okinawa, Japan WWII. MS Cornell Univ.; BS Michigan State Univ.



