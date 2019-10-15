Home

E. Richard Annis

E. Richard Annis Notice
Richard Annis was born 4/7/1941 in Minnesota and moved to Iowa City, Iowa at the tender age of 1. After living an idyllic young life in Iowa, Richard headed to California. He worked in the movie industry and was fortunate to work along side Jimmy Stewart & Peter Faulk. He then moved onto Universal Studio Tours Hollywood where he was an executive for 23 years. His passion was racing Corvettes with The California Sports Car Club. While President of the club, he could often be seen enjoying his favorite pass time at the Riverside, CA racetrack. In 1989 he married Christine, the love of his life. In 1990 Richard and his bride moved to Mount Dora, Florida where they established The Windsor Rose Tea Room, then onto The Highland Street Cafe in 2001. Richard passed on 9/29/2019 leaving behind a heart broken wife, a very large family in Minnesota and two Scottish Terriers that he adored.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019
