Earl Clinghman Warren, 92, formerly of Orlando, died January 15, 2020 in Winter Springs.
Mr. Warren was a proud Tar Heel and graduate of University of North Carolina. He was an avid fisherman and life time member of the Florida Fly Rod Club and a 50 year member of the First United Methodist Church of Orlando.
He proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Coast Guard and Army and also worked as a sales representative for Broyhill Furniture Industries for 38 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Everette C. Warren and Bertha Pope Warren, of Dunn, North Carolina.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Peggy; children, Margaret "Midge" Hudson and her husband, David, and Scott E. Warren; step granddaughter, Michelle Stanger and her husband Matt, and his step great grandchildren, Alix and Leo Stanger.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Orlando. Private interment with military honors will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Baldwin Fairchild Conway Chapel, Orlando, FL.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020