Poinciana - Earnest Wayne Dansby, born February 20, 1949, passed peacefully on March 4, 2019 at Poinciana Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.Born and raised in Prescott, Arkansas, the son of Stella McCoy Dansby and Earnest Lue Dansby, he has lived in Arkansas, Mississippi, New York and Pennsylvania, retiring and making his final home in Florida. He leaves his wife of 30 years, Sharon Lorraine Greene-Dansby; his daughter, Keneithia "Kiki" Dansby-Taylor and her husband Shawn, two grandchildren, Anya and Shawn Taylor, sisters Sharon Elizabeth Dansby-Fort, Barbara Jo Dansby and Anne Michelle Dansby; brothers Donald Delmar Dansby and Robert Glenn Dansby; a multitude of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, other loved family and friends.A memorial service will be held for Earnest on Saturday, June 1, 2019 beginning at 4pm at the Osceola Memory Gardens Cemetery, Funeral Homes & Crematory -Poinciana Chapel. 3175 Pleasant Hill Rd. Kissimmee, FL 34746Floral donations are welcomed.Please sign guestbook on www.osceolamemgds.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 12, 2019