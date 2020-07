Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Easter's life story with friends and family

Share Easter's life story with friends and family



Age 96, of Oviedo passed away on July 3, 2020. Widow of Raymond W. Hartsfield. Survived by daughter Ella M. Bowers & family. Services pending at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4133 Redditt Rd, Orlando, FL 32822. www.degusipe.com for condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store