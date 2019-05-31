Home

Easter G. Thrailkill of Orlando, FL passed away on Monday, May 27 surrounded by family in her home. She was born on April 20, 1924 in Ury, West Virginia to Solomon and Sylvia Gross. She is preceded in death by her late husband Ray Thrailkill, son Alan Kolb Sr. and son-in-law Andy Pollock. She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Pollock and Mary Jane Johnson, daughter-in-law Jeanie Kolb, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Mavis, and extended family in LaBelle, FL. She will be remembered in the community for her 60 years of service to her church and volunteering at the local hospitals. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 3 at Carey Hand Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32806. Viewing hours will take place from 12pm-1pm. The memorial service will begin at 1pm followed by a burial at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Rd, Gotha, FL, 34734. A reception to follow in Crismon Hall at The First United Church of Christ of Orlando, 4605 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL, 32806. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Mary Martha's, founded by Easter over 50 years ago, at the First United Church of Christ of Orlando.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 31, 2019
