Home

POWERED BY

Services
GAIL & WYNN'S MORTUARY, Inc. - Orlando
1300 Bruton Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32805
407-522-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Teague
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Lee Teague

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Lee Teague Notice
Eddie Lee Teague, 62 died on December 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife: Linda Teague; sons: Eddie Lee, Andrew, Samuel, and Joseph Teague; 13 grandchildren; brothers: Lorenza, Larry, and Alonzo Teague. and Lanael Howard; sisters: Janice and Sharonda Teague; Brigot and Betty Jo Green, Shirley Williams, Cheryl Crawford, Carolyn Howard, and Jean Oliver; Visitation will be held on today (12.20.2019) at New Life Word Center, Sanford, FL from 5-7:00 P.M. and the funeral service on Sat., Dec. 21st ~ 11:00 A.M. at New Life Word Center. Gail & Wynn's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -