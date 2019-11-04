|
Edith A. Register, Edie was born in Lake Alfred, Florida in 1928 to Otis Marion Averett and Lillie Nettie Newby. She moved to Kissimmee, Florida with her family when she was a young girl. Edie graduated from Osceola High School and was a lifetime learner, taking college courses in many different areas of interest. She passed away August 31, 2019.
Edie worked at Tupperware Brands for most of her career. She was an Executive Secretary to the Vice President of Sales. One of her favorite duties was organizing Jubilees all over the country. In retirement she was very involved in the Orlando Tennis Association and with USTA Team Tennis as a player, team captain and league coordinator. She was also an avid bridge player and successful stock investor.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Register, a career Air Force Master Sergeant, daughter, Gayle Register and son, Ricky Register, and her older siblings; Lucille Kendall, Kathryn Lorenz and DeWitt Averett. She is survived by her daughter Sue Clements, grandsons Christopher Carelock and Brandon Yates and granddaughter Kristen Carelock.
The Register family is being cared for by: CONRAD & THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019