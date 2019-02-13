|
Edith F "Scotty" Justice, 99, died peacefully on February 6, 2019. She was born December 31, 1919 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Bertram D and Marion G Scott.Edith attended Bates College in Maine and Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida where she met her husband Joseph Justice. After Joe's service in the Navy during WWII, Edith and Joe returned to Winter Park where Joe began his long career at Rollins College. Edith became an active member of the Rollins community. She enjoyed golf, fishing and playing Bridge."Scotty" was known to friends and family for her wit, independence and strength of character.She is survived by: Sons Dale Justice of Largo, FL, Joseph Justice, Jr. of Winter Park, FL and Robert Justice of Longwood, FL. Daughters Marion Faubel of Gates Mills, OH and Stephanie Pinkard of Belle Isle, FL; six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019