Ms. Edith Smith, age 91, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020 at Advent Hospital Inpatient Hospice.
Edith was born Ida Marie Cancellieri in Fort Lee, New Jersey April 20, 1928, a daughter of Concetta Pardo and Dominic Anthony Cancellieri.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband Calvin Eli Smith, her sisters Francis and Isabel, her brother John and sister in-law Dorothy.
After a stint in Liberia, Africa, Edith had raised her family in Cresskill, New Jersey and retired in Orlando in 1991. She traveled the world during her lifetime and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and entertaining her lady friends. Edith recently took to poker, beating most of the seasoned male players at her assisted living facility.
Edith is survived by her sister Anna and her sons John, Michael and David, her two daughters in- law Denise and Donna, nieces Joan, Barbara and AnnMarie, nephew Ralph as well as nine grandchildren.
Edith will be cremated at Newcomer Funeral Home, 895 South Goldenrod Road in Orlando with a small service to be held Sunday March 1st at 3 pm. In leu of flowers, donations can be made to AdventHealth Foundation Central Florida in Edith's name.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020