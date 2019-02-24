Edna C. Luongo went peacefully at the age of 94, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 18 2019. She was cared for by Hospice in her room at Savannah Court, surrounded by her loved ones and also by her caregivers who loved her. Anyone who knew Edna was aware of her great faith. She loved her Heavenly Father, her family and her friends. She grew up in North Carolina on a farm and later moved to Greensboro. She married Mike Luongo during the World War II years. They were married for 60 years, prior to his death in 2008. They raised their family of four children in College Park, MD. While in MD, her family attended Berwyn Presbyterian Church. After retirement in 1980, they moved to Orlando, FL to be close to their grandchildren. They became members of Calvary Assembly of God where Edna served as a greeter, prayer chapel minister, and counselor. They both worked in the homeless ministry and joined Gospel choir, ministering in nursing homes, and were members of Sonlighters. Their elder years were spent as members of New Vision Community Church in Apopka Fl.She is survived by her four children, Craig (Mickey) Luongo Winter Park FL, Donna (Lynn) Elkins of Mount Dora FL, Debbie Luongo of Jacksonville FL and Joe Luongo. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1 from 6 – 8 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Apopka. Funeral Service will be 11 AM Saturday, March 2 at the funeral home with interment at Highland Memory Gardens, Apopka, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Samaritan's purse, the organization of Franklin Graham and the service of Operation Christmas Child, one of Edna's favorite ministries. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Apopka www.baldwinfairchildapopka.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary