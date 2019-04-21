Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna MILLIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna M. MILLIGAN


1922 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Edna M. MILLIGAN Notice
On Monday, April 15, 2019, age 96, of Lake Mary, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. Loving mother of Grace Ingwalson (Paul) and John W. Milligan (Gail Sammis-Milligan). Cherished grandmother of Katherine Ingwalson, Jennifer Friedline (Daniel), Matthew Milligan (Bryce), Elizabeth Valente (Zachary), and Peter Milligan (Michelle). Great-grandmother of Everly and Ethan Friedline, John Finnerty Valente, and Jack Thomas Milligan. Aunt of Rev. Carolyn Mendis and Edna Fuller. Preceded in death in 2000 by her husband, John F. Milligan. Edna was a longtime active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Penn Hills and St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Longwood, FL. A person of deep Christian faith, Edna was active in Women of the ELCA in both Pittsburgh and Longwood. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and reading. When they lived in Penn Hills, Edna and John spend most weekends at their beloved vacation homes at Deep Creek Lake, MD. Services private. Interment in William Penn Memorial Cemetery. Gifts in Edna's memory may be given to Women of the ELCA, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 1809, Merrifield VA 22116-8009, or https://www.womenoftheelca.org/. Arrangements by Wolfe Memorial, LLC. 412-731-5001.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
Download Now