Edonna Pavlicek, 57, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Edonna is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Pavlicek; cherished children, Joshua Pavlicek and Natasha Pavlicek; and adored grandchildren, Bella Graves and Trent Graves. She is also survived by her sisters, Kelly Hardy, Debbie Sandroni and Anita Ballard; brother, Wayne; nephews and nieces, Mitchell Hardy, Shawn Wellman, Ray Wellman, Trevor Wellman, Heather Corbin, April McCleary, Cody Pavlicek, and Heath McCleary. Edonna will be dearly missed. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.