Edonna Pavlicek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edonna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edonna Pavlicek, 57, of Orlando, Florida passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Edonna is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Pavlicek; cherished children, Joshua Pavlicek and Natasha Pavlicek; and adored grandchildren, Bella Graves and Trent Graves. She is also survived by her sisters, Kelly Hardy, Debbie Sandroni and Anita Ballard; brother, Wayne; nephews and nieces, Mitchell Hardy, Shawn Wellman, Ray Wellman, Trevor Wellman, Heather Corbin, April McCleary, Cody Pavlicek, and Heath McCleary. Edonna will be dearly missed. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved