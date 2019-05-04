With profound sadness at age 93, our beloved husband, father and step-father, Edward Factor, was? called to his eternal resting place on May 1, 2019. He was born on January 2, 1926 in Hartford, CT to Max and Sara Factor. He was preceded in death by his first wife Helen Factor and three sisters, Dorothy Putnam, Sylvia Leibowitz, and Shirley Gordon. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jean Factor, sons William Factor and Craig Factor, daughters, Judy Sullivan and Fern Tzoucalis. He had four step-children, twenty-two grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.Edward was a proud veteran of the US Air Force from February 12, 1943 to May 4, 1946. He ran a successful building contractor business in CT before moving to the Orlando, FL area in 1973 and opened the Village Gallery Frame Shop, which is still open in Orlando. His son, Craig, is continuing his legacy there.Burial services will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 11am at Highland Memory Gardens, 3329 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka FL. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on May 4, 2019