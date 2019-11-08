|
Edward Jason Rawa, 51, died on October 2nd, 2019. Jason was born on November 6th, 1967, in Rockledge, FL. He was the eldest of two children of Edward Gerald Rawa and Mannee Jean Rawa. Jason was raised in Winter Park, FL and attended Saint Margaret Mary School and Trinity Preparatory School. Jason served in the United States Army with medals for good conduct and expert marksmanship. After honorable discharge from the United States Army, Jason excelled as a rigging and lighting specialist. Jason married Jamie Irene Rawa in 2007. She survives him along with his children from other marriages, Charles Robert Taylor Wilson, Edward Clay Rawa, Zachary Peter Rawa, and Josephine Milicent Rawa. He is also survived by his mother, Mannee J. Rawa, sister, Julia White, and brother-in-law, Andrew J. White as well as many cousins. Jason was a loving father with a big heart. "In his day he was a real man." -- Zane Grey
Services shall be held for the family on Monday, November 11th at 2:00PM at Palm Cemetery, 1005 N New York Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789. Memorials may be made to ().
