Edward "Jim" Newitt, PhD, 92, died 4/6/19. He was born in Pennsylvania of British parents, lived and educated in US and UK, and served in British Army in WWII. Married to Eileen Bull in 1948, he earned a doctorate in organic chemistry. They had 5 children: Peter of Audubon, PA; Terry of Wilmington, DE; Carol Kochhar-Bryant of Reston, VA; Robin of Stonycreek, NY; and Anne Snow of New Smyrna Beach, FL. The family immigrated to Chadds Ford, PA, in 1957 when he joined DuPont Chemical Company. During his 71-year marriage, he enjoyed outdoor activities, travel and adventure. He is survived by his wife, children, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to appreciated.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019