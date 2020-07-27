Edward S. O'Neil, Jr., (1927 – 2020), age 93, of Altamonte Springs, FL., passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Frances (McKinney), and then, his late wife, Peggy (McGhee). Edward will be greatly missed by his sister, Lillian and her husband James McFadyen. Also, he is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Ed was born in Boston, Ma to Edward S. O'Neil, Sr. and Rose (Paragoni) and was raised in Chelsea, MA. His siblings the late Kay, Jack and Charles predeceased him. Ed enlisted in the US Navy in 1944. Throughout his Navy career of 37 years of service, he proudly served on submarines and was stationed in Oregon, California, Connecticut, Washington, Hawaii and lastly at the San Francisco Naval Shipyard. He served at Pearl Harbor during World War II and in the Korean War. During his career he has served as Master Chief on several Submarine Squadrons. Edward retired from the US Navy as FTCS (SS). He was commended for his outstanding performance of duty and highest traditions of the Naval Service during the construction and fitting out of the USS Daniel Boone. Edward served as Master Chief Fire Control Technician for the US Navy on the USS Daniel Boone SSBN 629. Then, continue his Civil Service career at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, N.H. to the Naval Ordinance Systems Support Office, where he served with distinction. His career, both military and civilian, has been highlighted with numerous letters of Appreciation and Citations attesting his devotion and dedication to his career in the US Navy. Ed was an avid golfer, sports fan and loved to travel after retirement. He was a faithful parishioner at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park, Fl. He is now at peace in Heaven surrounded by love ones. "May the wind be always at your back and may you be blessed with following seas" Due to COVID-19 restrictions the burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.newcomerorlando.com
