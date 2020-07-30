Age 90, of Maitland, FL, joined Jesus in heaven on July 9, 2020. Born in Concord, MA to parents Edward and Esther Bean, he graduated from Concord High School and then Tufts College with a degree in electrical engineering. Commander Bean flew all over the world serving in the U.S. Navy as a pilot and later in the U.S. Naval Air Reserve Squadron based at NAS Jacksonville, FL. In 1957, he began his engineering career in Gainesville, FL working eighteen years for Sperry Rand Corp. until its closing. He was a member of North Central Baptist Church, active in its music ministry serving as the church organist. Ed then moved to Maitland, FL to combine his engineering and military experience working in a civil service position at the Naval Training Equipment Center Orlando. In 2014, Ed retired at age 84 after forty years at NTCO. He was an active member of First Baptist Church Orlando. Ed's willingness to use his God given brilliance to help others and his gifted piano playing will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. His legacy of teaching with loving patience will be with his children and grandchildren forever. Edward was pre-deceased by infant son, Richard Bean, son John Bean, sister Barbara Danks, and stepson Freddy Cannon. He is survived by his loving wife Pat of 46 years and her daughter Janis Segura (Michael), daughters Susan Edwards (Bob), Sandra Windischmann (Karl), Sharon Bush, grandchildren Mandy Cobb, Cory Edwards, April McClure, Erika Inman, Karli Windischmann, Ethan Bush, Payton Bush, great-granddaughter Aubrey McClure, sisters Nancy Watson and Paula Rounds, nephew Jay Watson and nieces Laurie Ann Messerly and Alison Summers. A memorial service will be held in Orlando at a later time.Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland. www.degusipe.com