Edwin Cooper French, Jr., went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, March 29, 2019. He wasborn in Athens, GA to Edwin Cooper French and Leila Carlton Jones French on November 22, 1933. At the age of 24, Ed moved to Orlando, FL to work for Martin Marietta. On October 9, 1959, he married Helen Louise Rogers of Orlando. Ed loved God, family, friends, and country. He was proud to have served four years in the US Coast Guard. He enjoyed telling stories about his past to anyone who would listen. Mr. French is survived by his devoted, loving wife of 59 years, Louise, sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Warren Hart, children, Eddie and Caeley French, Linda and Jeff Tinch, and Tom French, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Service will be held Tuesday, April 9 at 3:30PM at First Baptist Church of Pine Castle. Burial will take place in St. Mary's, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Pine Castle Building Fund, 1001 Hoffner Road, Orlando, FL 32809. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019