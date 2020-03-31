|
Edwin J. Campbell, of DeLand, FL, died on March 23rd, 2020. Ed was 77 at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife Barbara Swiecki Campbell, his daughter Heather Campbell of Pittsburgh, PA and his daughter Allyson McFarlane, her husband Meade and grandchildren Campbell and Delia, of Wilmington, NC. Additionally, Ed is survived by his sister Diane McIntire and her husband Ken of Whiting, NJ and his brothers Joseph Campbell and his wife Kathy of Tewksbury, MA, Richard McMahon and his wife Mary of New Bedford, MA, as well as his niece and nephews.
Ed was born in Kearny, NJ. He was a graduate of St. Peters College and an army veteran. Ed's working career was spent in the group insurance industry, mostly in underwriting.
Though a very poor golfer, Ed enjoyed for many years the camaraderie of Tom's Tuesday Golf Group.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers Ed requested that anyone wishing to do so to please make a contribution to the animal .
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020