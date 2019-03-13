Born March 18th, 1963 in Luray Virginia. Edwina is survived by her mother Bonnie Sue Moore, her husband of 35 years Luis Tanzi; children Chad, Christopher, Victoria and their significant others Megan, Lindsay and Adam, all of Central Florida; Grandchild Paityn Elizabeth; Sibling Rebecca Sue (Betsy) Conley of Elkton Virginia.Edwina supported family businesses in multiple roles but the role she cherished most was that of wife, homemaker and full-time mother. Edwina was known for the selfless giving of time to local charities and supporting the extra-curricular activities of her children. Edwina's generous spirit was extended to many, and prior to her passing she cared for multiple family members in their final years with the compassion and dignity of a true angel.Edwina "Grandma Wendy" had a very special relationship with her granddaughter, Paityn. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her in their many adventures. From traveling to Maine to show her snow, catching fireflies on a cool night in Virginia, to simple days full of crafts and snuggles; time with this beautiful blonde-haired child was one of her greatest joys.Edwina passed on March 7th, 2019, at home surrounded by her husband, children and extended family from Virginia. The love, compassion and caring that defined Edwina was reflected at the time of her passing and her memory will live in the lives of the many she touched.There will be a Memorial Service on Friday March 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM At:Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church5300 Old Howell Branch Rd.Winter Park FL, 32792 Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary