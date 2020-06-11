Edwina "Winnie" J. Ruppert, age 87 of Ocala, FL passed away on June 10, 2020. She was born in October 1932 in Johnstown, PA, to Edward and Freda O'Leslie. When she was very young, her parents moved to Baltimore, MD, for work in the shipyards for World War II. She was one of the world's best cooks, a voracious reader, and knew American history better than most college professors. She could out-trivia everyone in old movies and enjoyed creative projects like painting, coloring, and making festive bird cages and floral arrangements. Edwina met John, her one and only true love – her husband, while he was in school in Baltimore, and they were married after his graduation in 1951. Edwina, known as Winnie, is survived by her children Michael (Virginia) Ruppert, Thomas Ruppert, Brian (Joanne) Ruppert, and Michele Ruppert, and one granddaughter, Aubrey Ruppert. John, her husband, was preceded in death on August 14, 2016. She will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store