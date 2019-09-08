|
|
Our brother, Efrain Rodriguez, 64, passed away suddenly Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Sanford FL. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Vicenta Rodriguez and his oldest brother Erasmo Rodriguez. He is survived by his brothers Heriberto (Liticia) Rodriguez Jr of Lansing MI, Hector (Gena) Rodriguez of Grand Rapids MI, and sisters Eva Ledesma of San Antonio TX, Elsa (Tommy) Rodriguez of Sanford FL, his twin sister Elisa Gonzalez of Grand Rapids MI, and his sister-in-law Lucy Rodriguez. He leaves behind numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Efrain has struggled with numerous illness most of his life but in the last few years his health had deteriorated. He will be missed for his comedic antics and always saying "free country" whenever he didn't have a comeback. Celebration of life service is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, September 9th from 5-7PM at Hayes Brothers Funeral Home, Altamonte Springs Chapel, 241 Obrien Road, Fern Park.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019