Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Bensheimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Denise Bensheimer

Notice Condolences Flowers

Elaine Denise Bensheimer Notice
Elaine Denise Bensheimer, 67, of Deland, Florida, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to be with the lord on May 15, 2019. She was born December 31, 1951 in Beech Grove, Indiana to the late Arthur W. and Lucille E. Bensheimer. Elaine graduated from Greenwood Community High School in Greenwood, IN in 1970. She then spent many years working as an orthodontic assistant in Greenwood and Indianapolis, IN, Deland, Orlando, Maitland and Pensacola, FL. Elaine loved life; especially fishing, riding her horses, traveling, listening to music and having tea parties with friends and family. She is survived by her daughters Amanda Lawrence Perkins (David) of Apopka, FL and Alissa Lawrence Dragun of Hobe Sound, FL; her brothers Arthur Bensheimer (Brenda) of Boggstown, IN and Jon Bensheimer (Denise Deig) of Indianapolis, IN; her five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held May 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church, 115 East Howry Ave., Deland, FL 32724.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.