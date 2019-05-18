Elaine Denise Bensheimer, 67, of Deland, Florida, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went to be with the lord on May 15, 2019. She was born December 31, 1951 in Beech Grove, Indiana to the late Arthur W. and Lucille E. Bensheimer. Elaine graduated from Greenwood Community High School in Greenwood, IN in 1970. She then spent many years working as an orthodontic assistant in Greenwood and Indianapolis, IN, Deland, Orlando, Maitland and Pensacola, FL. Elaine loved life; especially fishing, riding her horses, traveling, listening to music and having tea parties with friends and family. She is survived by her daughters Amanda Lawrence Perkins (David) of Apopka, FL and Alissa Lawrence Dragun of Hobe Sound, FL; her brothers Arthur Bensheimer (Brenda) of Boggstown, IN and Jon Bensheimer (Denise Deig) of Indianapolis, IN; her five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held May 21, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church, 115 East Howry Ave., Deland, FL 32724. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2019