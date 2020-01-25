|
Elaine Lustig, 92, of Orlando Florida died January 24, 2020 in Atlanta Georgia. Elaine is survived by her sisters Nancy Messinger, and Corrine (Norman) Fisher, son Ron Lustig, daughter Riedy (Steve) Gimpelson, Grandchildren Jaime (Brett) Ackerman, and David (Ana) Gimpelson and great grandsons Case, Benjamin, Axel and Mateo. Elaine was the consumate Fundraiser - raising millions of dollars for Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital and the co-founder of Women Playing For T.I.M.E. of Orlando Health that supports Breast Cancer. Funeral services will be held at Temple Israel, 9302 Morton Jones Road, Gotha, FL 34734 on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make all donations to Women Playing for T.I.M.E. at Orlando Health Foundation.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020