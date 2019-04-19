Elaine Vevera Smyth peacefully passed away Tuesday morning April 16, 2019 in Winter Park, Florida. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 50+ years Donald J. Smyth Sr., her mother & father Margaret & James Vevera, her sister Rita Taporek and brothers James Vevera and David Vevera. Elaine was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and example of how to lead and live a Christian life. She was a retired registered nurse having worked many years in surgical, pediatric and general practice areas of health care. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park, Florida. She is survived by her 4 children, Kathleen Nelson of Ocoee, Donald J. Smyth Jr. (Molly) of Apopka, Thomas P. Smyth (Pat) of Palm Bay, Florida, Kenneth M. Smyth (Lisa) of Apopka, 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and one more great grandchild to be, her sisters Margaret Appleman of Orlando, Charlotte Kay (Ed) of Tampa and Rosemary Rourk (John) of Indialantic, Florida and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was a resident of The Mayflower Retirement Center for almost 13 years and an active member of The Mayflower Assisted Living facility until her recent decline and leaves many close friends there. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church or Cornerstone Hospice, 5655 S. Orange Avenue, Orlando 32809. Services will include a visitation service Tuesday evening April 23 beginning at 7pm, and a Mass of Christian Burial on April 24 at 11am; both services will be held at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park, Florida followed by burial to take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Gotha, Florida. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019