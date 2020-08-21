Eleanor K. McQuade, 97, passed away peacefully August 19, with her daughter by her side. Eleanor was born in Berlin, PA, October 28, 1922. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry B. and Elsie M. (Sivits) Krissinger, her husband, Robert (Bob), in 2007 and son, Kerry, in 1995. Eleanor and Bob were high school sweethearts and were married for over 61 years. When they were first married, Eleanor had a Beauty Shop, in Berlin and later in Ferndale, PA. They lived in Johnstown, PA for 24 years before moving to Winter Park, FL in 1970. Eleanor is survived by two children: Barry (Glenda) and Connie (Jim - dec.) Memory. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Melinda Jenkins (Clint), Becky Howard (Travis), Brian McQuade, Bruce McQuade, Jeff Mericle (Erin), Sean McQuade (Stefanie), Kevin McQuade (Jenna) and Stacey McQuade. Eleanor also had 20 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. Eleanor was a wonderful, loving wife and mother first but she also worked outside the home in retail sales for many years. She was a member of Maitland Presbyterian Church were she served as a "Shepherd" and was part of the Lydia Circle. "Grandma" will be missed dearly by family and friends. There will be a celebration of life at a future date. Donations may be made in her memory to American Heart Association
or American Cancer Society
.