Notice Condolences Flowers Aug. 7, 1930 - Feb. 21, 2019When people describe Eleanor, it nearly always begins with, "She is one of the kindest and sweetest women I have ever met." For over 70 years, Eleanor was the beloved wife to William Taren. She was preceded in death by her stepsister, Pat Hilliker and is survived by her stepbrother, Russell Walker as well as her children Wayne Taren, Pam Taren, and Denise Walton; grandchildren Shawn, Asim, Onnesha, Lee and Allie; and great-grandchildren Alexander and Lahna. Eleanor-or Ellie, as her friends called her-was the daughter of the late Viola and Norman Guest. She grew up in Dearborn, Michigan and graduated from Fordson High School in 1948.Eleanor married her high school sweetheart, Bill, in 1948 and the two of them began a life full of adventure. Their travels took them from their home in Dearborn, Michigan to Mississippi, Illinois, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and North Carolina before they finally retired to Mt. Dora, Florida. After retiring, they traveled by RV across the United States and Canada and visited Europe and Japan as well.Eleanor was a loving wife and mother who always sought to grow her knowledge and faith. Throughout the '50s and '60s, she was a dancer and instructor, performing and choreographing productions with County Players in Wappingers Falls, NY. After hanging up her dance shoes, she became a successful real estate broker. At the age of 40, she decided to go to college, graduating from the University of Connecticut with a BS in Psychology. She went on to work as a children's occupational therapist. Outside of her ever-evolving career, Eleanor was also a competitive roller-skater, Bible study teacher, P.E.O. sister, and a master gardener. She was also a dog-lover and advocate for animal rights.Eleanor had a keen sense of humor and never lost her sense of playfulness and youth. If she talked you into a game of Jacks, you were sure to lose. Her motto was, "Aging is inevitable, but maturing is optional." If you were lucky enough to know her, you would have witnessed a woman of strong faith, and a deep love for all those who were in her orbit and beyond-whether family, friends, or strangers. Eleanor's faith was at the center of her life and one of her main desires was that everyone know the Lord. She lived her life according to her favorite Bible verse and would want everyone in the world to follow suit: "And now I give you a new commandment: love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another" (John 13:34).In lieu of holding a service or sending flowers, you may provide a contribution to The Humane Society of Lake County at 16435 McKinely Rd., Umaltilla, FL. 32784. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices