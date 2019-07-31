Home

GRAMKOW FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC
500 E AIRPORT BLVD
Sanford, FL 32773
(407) 322-3213
Elise W. Cornell Notice
Elise Whitner Hutchison Cornell of Sanford – artist, mother, tender spirit and friend -- passed away on July 29, 2019, at the age of 96. She found joy and daily strength in her faith in Jesus Christ. She was born in Sanford, Florida on February 13, 1923 to Anne Caldwell Whitner Hutchison and Gen. Joseph Carson Hutchison, Jr.

Elise graduated from Seminole High School in 1941, attended Florida State College for Women and received her bachelor's degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She studied at the Art Student's League of New York. She returned to her hometown where she served as a social worker for the State Welfare Board prior to marrying Robert Leslie Cornell, Jr on December 27, 1954.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and sister Helen Carson Hutchison Tucker. She is survived by her daughters Joanne Cornell-Ohlman (Jonathan), Marguerite Cornell Terwilleger (David), and Robin Cornell Creamer (Michael); grandchildren Daniel Ohlman (Kate), Robert Terwilleger (Ashley), Kyle Terwilleger, Evan Terwilleger, Anne Elise Creamer Wester (Alex) and Carson Creamer; and two great-granddaughters. Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Mary on Saturday, August 3, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Lake Mary, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to Gramkow Funeral Home (407) 322-3213
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
