Elizabeth (Betty) Luce, 80, died Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) in Altamonte Springs, FL. She was born in Philadelphia. Survivors include her 6 children, John (Lisa), Debra, Carol (Dave), Brian (Crystal), Patrick and Elizabeth. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, one brother in law, and cousins whom she loved dearly. She is now at peace with her husband, John F. Luce, her brother and sister - John Chapin, Brucie Hallman and her great-granddaughter, Adeline.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
