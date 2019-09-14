|
|
Orlando, FL – Elizabeth A. Stalker, 92, a longtime resident of Orlando and formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY died on September 10, 2019.
Betty was born on June 28, 1927 in Sharon, CT to the late Thomas E. Stalker Sr. and Ernestine T. Perotti Stalker. She began her career with NY Telephone, transferred to ATT in Orlando in 1979, and retired there in 1985.
She was a longstanding member of the First United Methodist Church of Orlando, where she was active with the church's United Methodist Women and Care Committee.
Survivors include her two sisters, a brother, and nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place in Florida.
Burial of her ashes will follow in the family plot in Clinton Corners, NY.
Betty's family would like to extend thanks to the staff at the Westminster Towers and Cornerstone Hospice, and especially to her caregivers, Martha Johnson and Carol Camacho.
In lieu of flowers, the Stalker family respectfully requests memorial donations to the First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 East Jackson St., Orlando, FL 32801.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park, NY. (www.sweetsfuneralhome.com)
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 14 to Sept. 22, 2019