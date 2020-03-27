|
|
Elizabeth A. Stewart, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the Winter Park home her Father built. Born in Springdale, PA on Nov. 29, 1929, her legacy is the unconditional love and kindness, she gave her family and friends. She was pre-deceased by her Mother (Geneva), Father (Charles), Brother (Charles), Husbands, (Donald & Richard), Son (Chris) and Grandson (Sam). She is survived by her Daughters, Hildie (Mark), Summer (Ty) and Laura Jane; Sons, Don (Kathleen), Doug (Sally), Bruce, Hank and Ned (Ellen); Nieces, Sonja, Kim, Jaime; nephew Peter; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020