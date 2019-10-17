|
Elizabeth Ann Kelly Denton, aged 88, died peacefully on October 13, 2019. Ann was born May 16, 1931, in Syracuse, NY, and was the daughter of Thomas Henry Kelly and Elizabeth Hinds Kelly. Ann graduated from Oswego State University of New York in 1953 with an Elementary Education degree and was a member of the Arethusa Sorority. Ann was an Army wife for 21-years, the best mother to Susan Denton Harris and Kathy Denton Pierson and the grandmother "Omi" to Michele and Michael Pierson. In 1969, she made Casselberry her home. She loved teaching and taught school for the Seminole County Public Schools for 27 years, retiring in 1996 with more than 32-years of teaching. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority-Gamma Gamma Chapter, an honorary teacher's sorority, Does of Winter Park Elks Lodge #86 and the Newcomers Club. Ann always felt strongly about giving back to the community as a volunteer. One of her most treasured volunteer experiences was teaching adults to read through the Grow Literacy Program with Justice and Peace Office in Apopka. Ann is survived by her daughters, Susan Denton Harris, and Kathy Denton Pierson and her husband, Dave Pierson; grandchildren Michele and Michael Pierson; three nieces in upstate New York; including several other relatives and close friends. Ann's life will be celebrated at a mass on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 375 N. Sunset Dr, Casselberry, FL. Memorial donations can be sent to the Education Foundation – Osceola using the link below and select " Donation In Memory of Elizabeth Denton" in the "where would you like your donation to be used" section - https://www.foundationosceola.org/index/index/id/14.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019