Larson, Elizabeth Ann, aged 77, of Apopka peacefully entered into the gates of Heaven surrounded by family and friends on October 21, 2019. Born to James and Alice Lyle in Roanoke, Virginia, Elizabeth moved to Florida in 1964. Elizabeth married her soul mate, Harry Larson, on August 16, 1969. She retired as a bookkeeper and loved spending time with her family and being God's servant at her church. Survivors include sons, Charles Givens, Ocala, Dennis (Lena) Givens, Orlando, Daughter, Tami (David) Taylor, Apopka; grandchildren, Jimmy (Shaina) Givens, Ashliann Givens, Joshua (Kaitlin) Taylor, Hannah Taylor, and Ethan Taylor; great grandchildren, Haley Givens, Ella Taylor, and Rowan Taylor; and siblings, Ruth Daley, Sue Atkins and Carl (Diane) Lyle, Virginia. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harry Larson, brothers David Lyle, James Lyle Jr, Samuel Lyle, Douglas Lyle and granddaughter, Stephanie Elizabeth Taylor. Elizabeth will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Thrive Church Apopka will host visitation Sat.Oct.26 from 1-2pm with service at 2:00 and interment to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
