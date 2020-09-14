Elizabeth G. Martin, 99 of Longwood Florida died on August 29, 2020. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin. After graduating from college in the Midwest, Betty worked for the Fred Harvey Company and then as a newspaper reporter in Chicago. She married John Martin and moved to central Florida in 1952, where she was a homemaker raising her four children. She was an active P.E.O. member for more than 50 years. Her positive outlook on life was always expressed in her loving and kind thoughts, words and deeds. She is survived by her children, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Her final resting place will be in Illinois next to her husband.



