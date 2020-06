Or Copy this URL to Share

In loving memory of Elizabeth "Betty" Hirt, who went home to her Lord and Savior on June 23, 2019 after a long hospital stay. She is deeply loved and missed by her husband of 63 years, Wendell; daughters Wendy, Beth, Lori and Lisa; their families, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grands and friends too numerous to count.



