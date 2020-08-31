Elizabeth Jane Frakes, 92, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away August 27th of COVID-19 complications.
Betty Jane was born October 31, 1927 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was raised in Pleasant Hill, Missouri by her parents, Eden C. Booth and Lucy Temple Booth. She graduated Valedictorian of Pleasant Hill High School, Class of 1945. She then attended Colorado Women's College of Denver, Colorado for one year, and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas in 1950.
On November 19th, 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, William Lee Frakes, and together they moved to Effingham, Illinois. Over the next 11 years Betty Jane worked in the family business as the office manager of Great Plains Hatcheries, and became mother to the couple's two daughters, Patricia and Rebecca.
In 1963 the family moved to Kissimmee, Florida, where Betty Jane and her husband would live for the next 54 years. In addition to raising the family, Betty Jane was employed by Lupfer-Frakes Insurance Company. She worked in accounting, ran payroll, and was also Secretary of the Board of Trustees for the Corporation.
Betty Jane was very active in the First Presbyterian Church of Kissimmee. She founded the church library in 1978 and as Chairman throughout the years formalized the growing collections into a true library system until her retirement in 1992. She also served as church Deacon, Sunday school teacher, and treasurer of the Presbyterian Women's organization.
Betty Jane was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood (Philanthropic Educational Organization) which is an international women's organization for the advancement of women and their education worldwide. She was a charter member of both the St. Cloud and Kissimmee, Florida chapters, and held numerous offices over her 74-years as a member. She was formally honored by the Sisterhood for her years of service.
In 2017 Betty Jane and her husband Bill moved permanently to Brevard County to live closer to family.
Betty Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She spent her life in the service of God, and always put other's needs before her own. She was loving, humble, graceful and supportive of her family, friends, and those in need. She was her family's greatest advocate and instilled in all the self-confidence to succeed. Betty Jane was also an accomplished pianist.
Elizabeth Jane Frakes was preceded in death by 12 days by her husband of 69 years, William Lee Frakes. She is survived by her two daughters Patricia Frakes Dial of Malabar, Florida, and Dr. Rebecca Lee Frakes of Cincinnati, Ohio, five grandchildren Rachel Elizabeth Dial, Douglas Locke Dial, Jr., James William Spearman, Joseph Frederick Spearman, Johnathan Henry Spearman, one great grandchild Theodore James Collins-Spearman, and two son-in-law's Douglas Locke Dial, Sr. and Dr. Paul William Spearman.
A family memorial is planned for mid-September. In lieu of flowers, any donations in Mrs. Frakes' memory may be made to the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (https://www.peointernational.org/contributions-peo-foundation
) or the First Presbyterian Church of Kissimmee (https://www.facebook.com/1stPresKissimmee
)