Elizabeth Lancaster Kruckemyer, 35, of Sanford, died April 11, 2020. She was born in Orlando and attended Trinity Lutheran School, Boone High School and Flagler College, where she earned her bachelor's degree in graphic design. She worked for NeuLion technology firm 11 years before starting her own company, ELK & OAK Creative, where she designed websites and promotional materials. Her interests were her rescue dog Mollie, playing trivia and other games, spending time with family and friends, going on adventures, serving as volunteer graphic designer for Love Your Shorts Film Festival, and generally being a creative soul, such as creating the Panorama community photography project. Survivors: parents, Nancy and Gene Kruckemyer; sister, Emily Kruckemyer; brother-in-law, James Coffin; nephew, Owen; and niece, Caroline. A service to celebrate her life will be held once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020.