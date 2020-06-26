Elizabeth L. Swisher
Mrs. Elizabeth L. Swisher, age 90, of Orlando, Florida died peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with her beloved children by her side. Born May 14, 1930 in Scranton, PA. She was the daughter of the late William G. and Hilda (Theobald) Langan. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert E. Swisher in 1998 and siblings, William, Sr. Marian Corinne, John, Joseph & Kathleen. Mrs. Swisher is survived by her loving daughter, Maura Swisher; son, Robert E. (Heather) Swisher II; granddaughters, Amy (Jordan) Kauffman, Abigail Swisher; brother, Thomas (Sally) Langan; sister-in-laws, Betty Van Dusen, Grace Langan and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 10AM at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4545 Anderson Road, Orlando, FL 32812. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30AM to service time at the church. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Gotha, FL.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate, P.O. Box 658, Monroe, New York 10949-0658 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to CAREY HAND COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561 www.careyhandcolonialfh.com

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
