Elizabeth (Betty) Louise (Spelman) Shanley passed away of natural causes on May 6, 2020. Betty was born April 22, 1928, the first born of Joseph A. Spelman and Elizabeth M. (Novak) Spelman in Chicago, IL. The family moved to Downers Grove, IL. Betty graduated from Trinity High School (River Forest, IL) in 1946 and entered the Dominican Order of Sinsinawa, WI, a teaching order of Roman Catholic nuns. She completed her B.A. from Edgewood College, Madison, WI and taught elementary school in several states. She also earned an M.A. from the University of IL, Champaign in Earth Science Studies. After more than 25 years, Betty left the Order. She returned to Downers Grove and began working for Encyclopedia Britannica in Chicago. She met her future husband James Shanley on the train and married him August 11, 1974. They later moved to Maitland, FL when Jim retired. There Betty worked for Harcourt Brace Jovanich developing Geography and Social Studies textbooks. Betty was an avid sports fan rooting for her Cubs and the Orlando Magic. She was an excellent golfer and bowler. As she aged she complained that she couldn't golf and bowl on the same day.



Betty is survived by her brother John (Jacqueline) Spelman and her sister Patricia (James) Kitterman and many nieces and nephews (including her grand). Her parents, her brother Rober J. Spelman and her husband James (2003) pre-deceased her. She leaves behind her dearest friend, Dee Cash, whose loving care knew no bounds. She had many other dear golfing and bowling friends, especially Joan Vannett.



She spent her last days in the loving care of Allegro Assisted Living, Winter Park, FL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



