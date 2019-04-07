Home

Collison Family Funeral Home- Howell
3806 Howell Branch Rd.
Winter Park, FL 32792
407-678-4500
Elizabeth M. DeBroske age 93, of Casselberry, Fl., passed away April 4, 2019. She was born January 9, 1926 in Little Falls, N.Y. the daughter of the late Gustav and Suzanna (Hluchy) Valo. Elizabeth was a model in New York City, and worked for the Theater Guild. Later in her life she worked in retail sales. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother to her two daughters. Mrs. DeBroske was predeceased by her beloved husband Harold John DeBroske in 2010, and two siblings Gustavo Valo, and Olga Valo. She is survived by two daughters Sue Lamothe, Marsha DeBroske, brother Milan S. Valo; three grandchildren Rachelle, Maria, and Carmen Lamothe. Elizabeth is also survived by three great grandchildren Robert Jr., Colette, Lexi Heim, and cousin Michael Walo. Services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in her name to Vitas Hospice by phone (407) 875-0028, by mail 2201 Lucien Way Suite 100 Maitland, Florida 32751. Arrangements entrusted to Collison Family Funeral Home (407) 678-4500
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
