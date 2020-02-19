|
Elizabeth (Betty) Pringle Barge, age 100, of Winter Park, FL, passed away in the faith and fear of Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 19, 2020, of congestive heart failure. She was born August 4, 1919, in Thomasville, GA, to William Albert Pringle, Jr., and Marion Fogartie Pringle. Her mother died of the Spanish Flu when she was six months old. She grew up in Thomasville in the home of her grandfather, William Albert Pringle. She was mothered by her beloved Aunt Nell Pringle. She was graduated from Thomasville High School and, after attending Mary Baldwin College for two years, was graduated from the University of Georgia in 1941, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi and the UGA Glee Club. After graduation, she worked for the Bank of Thomas County for one year, then for the US Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps of Engineers transferred her to Savannah in 1943. In 1944, she was married to (Lieutenant) Richmond Irvin Barge, Jr., of Atlanta, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Thomasville. She moved to Oak Ridge, TN, where she and her husband worked in the US Intelligence Office until the end of WW2. They had two children, Marion Pringle Barge (daughter, 1944) and Richmond Mason Barge (son, 1949). After WW2, Mr. Barge was engaged in the insurance business in Tallahassee, Jacksonville, and Orlando, FL. They lived in Winter Park, FL, from 1951 to 1958, in Atlanta from 1959 to 1960, and returned to Winter Park permanently in 1961. She was predeceased by her husband in 1977 and her daughter (Marion) in 2001. She was a communicant of All Saints Episcopal Church in Winter Park from 1949 until her death;, where she was active in St. Mary's Guild and the Altar Guild. She was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America (first in Georgia and later in Florida); the Junior League; and the Town Club of Winter Park. She was a founding member of the Winter Park Racquet Club, and a charter member of the Winter Park Junior Service League, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, and the Univ. of Georgia Botanical Garden. She actively supported a number of local and national cultural, civic, and religious organizations, and traveled around the world. She is survived by her son, R. Mason Barge, and his wife, Julia, of Atlanta, GA; her half-sister, Flewellyn Wilson (Bill), of Laramie, Wyoming; and her nieces and nephews, the children of her late half-brother William Albert (Buddy) Pringle , III. A private burial service will be held at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daily Prayer Ministries, Inc., 379 Redland Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020