Jean F. Waters, born 11/0/1/1932 in Etowah N.C. went to be with her Lord September 16, 2019 at Village on the Green Health Center. She is survived by her loving family: Paul W. Waters, husband of 60 plus years, Don Waters (Linda), Paula White (Van), Bob Waters (Suzanne) of Gainesville Fl., Grandchildren Lauren Rutledge of Arlington Va., Kaley Rutledge of Nashville Tn., Chole Waters and Paul B. Waters of Gainesville. She was a fabulous wife, partner, mother and grandmother and loved by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at Village on the Green at 1:30 Friday September 20, 2019.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019