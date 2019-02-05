Ellen E. Prescott Ellen E. Prescott passed away peacefully on December 19th in Mckinney, Texas. She was seventy years old and is survived by her husband of 51 years, John M. Prescott of Anna, Texas, her son, John S of Mckinney, Marc L of Amherst, NH, her daughter Yajaira of Port St Lucie, FL, a brother Gerry White of Oviedo, FL, and a brother, Lester of Solon, ME. She is predeceased by her sister, Cindy, a brother Daun, and her son, Robert A. Prescott. Ellen leaves ten grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Ellen was born in Brockton, MA and attended schools in East Bridgewater and Whitman, graduating from Whitman-Hansen H.S. In 1966. The couple moved to Orlando, FL in 2000 where Ellen became a well known chocolatier and owner of "Ellen's Sweets" until 2017. Customers looked forward to her incredible creations for each particular holiday. A memorial service to celebrate Ellen's amazing life will take place at Azalea Park United Methodist Church at 50 Willow Dr, Orlando on Saturday March 2nd from 3-6 pm. There will be a brief service followed by food and fellowship to recount stories and loving memories of Ellen's life. All those who knew and loved Ellen are invited to attend. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 24, 2019