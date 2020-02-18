|
|
Ellen French Fuller, 89, of Orlando, FL passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home. She was born April 22, 1930 in Woodstock, VA.
She graduated from Duke University in 1950 with a degree in Botany.
Ellen married Clif Fuller Jr. in 1957 and moved to Orlando. Her real passion was the Orlando Dog Training Club where she worked as a trainer and AKC judge. She had a servant's heart for her community.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clifford L. Fuller Jr.
She is survived by her children Susan F. Johnson (Darrell) of Orlando, Tom Fuller of Princeton, AL, Richard Fuller (Kristen) of Alabaster, AL, and Margaret F. Phillips (Eric) of Sharpsburg, GA; her grandchildren Paige Johnson, Grayson, Bennett and Nora Fuller, and Stephen and Nathan Phillips; great granddaughter Morgan Johnson.
The graveside service and interment will be held Saturday, February 29th at 3 pm in Woodstock, VA.
In lieu of flowers make donations to the in Ellen's name.
