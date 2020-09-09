1/1
Ellen J. Leiter
Ellen J. Leiter, 75, of Orlando, passed away peacefully on Sept. 1. She was predeceased by both of her parents, two brothers, Devon and Cloyce, and sister-in-law, Betty. Left to treasure her memory are her sisters, Arlene Leiter, Shirley Lehr (Chuck), her brothers, Fred Leiter, Gerald Leiter (Brenda), and Gale Leiter (Donna), 3 generations of nieces and nephews, and many, many friends. Ellen was born on Feb. 10, 1945, the youngest of 8 children to Everett and Susie Leiter in Goshen, IN. She lived in Indiana until 1981, when she decided on a career change and moved to Florida to become a radiology technician. She worked in ORMC's Radiology Department until her retirement in 2012. Although she had no children of her own, she was "Aunt Ellen" not only to her own family, but to countless people who were part of her life. Gone from us too soon, we will miss you dearly, Aunt Ellen.

