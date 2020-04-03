|
Elma G. Connolly, 97, of Eustis, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Born in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, moved to Florida in 1923, graduating from St. James High School in Orlando and moved to Eustis in 1986 from Winter Park. She was a Homemaker and loved to travel & her favorite thing to do was go to the beach. Elma was a devoted Catholic. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Marcia Caldwell, Jan Marsh, Ann Griner, 3 granddaughters, Carole, Shannon, Stephanie; 2 great-grandchildren, Courtney, Grey; 2 nieces, Carol, Meyon; 3 nephews, Gerry, Mike and Frank. Elma was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Becki. Online Guestbook available at www.hardenpauli.com Arrangements by Harden/Pauli Funeral Home, Eustis.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020