Elmer Henry Sevor was born September 24, 1932 to Alex and Edna Sevor of Lee, Florida. He grew up in modest surroundings with his 3 sisters, Eula, Virginia, and Gladys. He attended Madison High School where he excelled in sports. He established numerous State sprinting records in track. He was able to walk on at the University of Florida football team at a stout 140 pounds. However, a lack of financial resources forced him to seek the employ of the United States Navy. He proudly served on the U.S.S. Bon Homme Richard during the Korean War. After the war he worked his way home from California and sought employment in the construction trades running heaving equipment and draglines. At the young age of 30, he took over as Assistant Business Manager for Operating Engineers Local 673. Elmer dedicated his life to fighting for fair wages for the working man. He was relentless in his pursuit. At his heart, Elmer was the fairest of fair men. He sought the good in everyone he encountered. He was quiet yet spoke directly with no nuance. It was his style. He met Juanita Laverne Sharpe in July 1959 and they were married June 6, 1960. Their first son, Jeffrey Jay was born May 23, 1962 and their second son, Stephen Eric was born May 10, 1965. Elmer continued his service as Business Manager for Operating Engineers Local 673 until 1996 as well as President of the Florida AFL-CIO for 15 years. During that time, he also served at the pleasure of Governor Bob Graham as a Gubernatorial Apprentice. His love for Alabama football was only eclipsed by his love of the outdoors and his family. He loved hunting and fishing almost as much as his grandbabies. Kelly James and Savannah Elaine were truly the apples of his eye. Elmer valued honesty, loyalty and loved the Lord Jesus Christ. He went peacefully to meet his Lord on May 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife Juanita, sons Jeff and Eric, daughters-in-law Caroline and Shellie, and grandchildren Kelly and Savannah and him sister Gladys. He will be greatly missed by all for his love, kindness and wisdom. God surely welcomed home his warrior servant. Elmer's Cremains will be laid to rest at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 3PM. A Celebration of Elmer's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11AM at 1st Baptist Church in Geneva. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 6, 2019